Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Brossoit (knee) will remain out indefinitely, coach Luke Richardson said Saturday.

Brossoit underwent surgery Aug. 27 and it was expected to be a seven week recovery time. Richardson said it has taken way longer than expected in his recovery and there is currently no timetable for his return. Brossoit was expected to share the net with Petr Mrazek and that could still happen upon his return.