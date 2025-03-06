Brossoit (knee) is not expected to play this season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brossoit has been battling a knee injury that required surgery in November, which followed a previous surgery to address a torn meniscus in August. The 31-year-old looks to have lost the whole season at this point, though the Blackhawks are not hurting for goaltenders after acquiring Spencer Knight in a trade that sent Seth Jones to the Panthers. Brossoit is under contract for 2025-26, but he may end up in the minors since both Petr Mrazek and Knight are also under contract.