Brossoit (knee) underwent hip surgery during the offseason and remains out long-term, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday.

Brossoit missed all of the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury and is now recovering from a hip procedure that is slated to cost him considerable time this season. It's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action, but Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom should handle goaltending duties for the Blackhawks to begin the regular season.