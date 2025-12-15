Brossoit will be placed on waivers Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brossoit rejoined the Blackhawks on Monday following a conditioning stint with AHL Rockford, but head coach Jeff Blashill said that the netminder will be sent back to the minors if he clears waivers. Brossoit hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2023-24 campaign, but if he remains in the organization, he'll presumably be the first option to be called up if Chicago needs an additional goaltender.