Blackhawks' Laurent Brossoit: Taken off non-roster injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brossoit (hip) was activated off non-roster injured reserve and sent down to AHL Rockford on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.
Brossoit likely will get into a game against AHL Colorado on Friday or Saturday and could spend up to two weeks with the minor-league club. This is a step in the right direction for the backstop, who hasn't appeared in a game since a playoff appearance April 28, 2024, versus the Avalanche.
