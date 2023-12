Crevier was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday.

Crevier spent last season -- and the first part of the 2023-24 campaign -- with AHL Rockford, where he had five assists in 62 games last season, as well as five assists in 16 contests this year. He could see some NHL action as the Blackhawks sent blueliners Isaak Phillips and Wyatt Kaiser to the minors in a corresponding move.