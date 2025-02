Coach Anders Sorensen expects Crevier (concussion) to be activated off injured reserve and play Saturday versus Columbus, CHGO Blackhawks reports Wednesday.

Crevier hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 1. He has three goals, four points, 47 hits and 34 blocks in 23 appearances in 2024-25. Crevier's return might result in Ethan Del Mastro being a healthy scratch.