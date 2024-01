Crevier was promoted from AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Nikita Zaitsev (knee) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Crevier could be in for an extended stay with the Blackhawks. The 22-year-old rookie has picked up three helpers while averaging 16:09 of ice time through 13 top-level appearances this year.