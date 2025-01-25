Crevier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Crevier had the first multi-point effort of his career and continues to trend in the right direction. He has four points and a plus-2 rating over his last five appearances. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, two helpers, 22 shots on net, 39 hits, 30 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 19 contests this season. Crevier is starting to take hold of a second-pairing role.
