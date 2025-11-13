Crevier logged two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Crevier logged his second multi-point effort of the season, helping out on goals by Landon Slaggert and Sam Lafferty in the third period. The 24-year-old Crevier had been the Blackhawks' nominal seventh defenseman in recent weeks, but he was listed on the top pairing Wednesday, with Sam Rinzel slipping into a smaller role. Crevier has contributed two goals, six assists, 16 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 16 appearances. If he can chip in decent offense, he'll have appeal in deep fantasy formats as long as his ice time stays up.