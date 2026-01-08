Crevier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Crevier earned his third multi-point effort of the campaign, setting up Jason Dickinson's goal late in the second period before scoring one of his own the third. This ended a nine-game dry spell for Crevier, who had just two points in all of December. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 13 points, 62 shots on net, 63 hits, 36 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 42 appearances. He's been in a top-four role for about the last month, but his role as a shutdown blueliner makes it tough to expect much from him in terms of offense.