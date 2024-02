Crevier (mouth) will return to the lineup Sunday versus Detroit, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Crevier, who will be back from a two-game absence, will play alongside Jarred Tinordi on the third pairing versus the Red Wings. The 22-year-old Crevier has three assists, 14 shots on goal, 43 blocked shots and 21 hits in 20 NHL outings this season. His return will bump Isaak Phillips to the press box.