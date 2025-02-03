Crevier (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Chicago recalled Artyom Levshunov in a corresponding move. Crevier will miss at least the next three games, starting with Wednesday's matchup versus Edmonton, but a timeline for return is unclear. He will go through concussion protocol after being injured in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Florida. Crevier has three goals, one assist, 23 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 47 hits across 23 appearances this season.
