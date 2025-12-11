Crevier scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Crevier snapped his 10-game point drought with a surprising tally for a defenseman, as he got up on the rush while on the penalty kill. This was both his first shorthanded tally and first game-winning goal in his career. The 24-year-old already has a career-high 11 points with 39 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 29 appearances. The Blackhawks are expected to utilize six defensemen for a while after starting the year with seven blueliners in the lineup frequently, so Crevier could see a bump in ice time from his 14:17 average so far.