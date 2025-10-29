Crevier scored a goal, added an assist and doled out three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Crevier earned both points in the first period, setting up Colton Dach on the opening goal before putting the Blackhawks ahead 2-0 with a tally of his own. As long as the Blackhawks continue to use seven defensemen regularly, Crevier should have no trouble staying in the lineup. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to four points, nine shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating through nine appearances.