Crevier notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Crevier earned his first NHL point by setting up Alex Vlasic's first-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. This was Crevier's third big-league appearance of the season. The 22-year-old has added three blocked shots, two hits, one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating while seeing bottom-four usage. He could stay in the lineup at least until one of Jarred Tinordi (concussion) or Kevin Korchinski (personal) are ready to return.