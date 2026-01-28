Crevier logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Crevier had gone seven games without a point after missing two contests due to an illness. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to handle top-four minutes, but he's in more of a shutdown role. Crevier has put up 15 points, 75 shots on net, 79 hits, 50 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 50 outings this season.