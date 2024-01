Crevier will be sent back to the minors Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crevier's demotion will open up a spot on the 23-man roster for both Taylor Raddysh (groin) and Joey Anderson (shoulder) to be activated off injured reserve. With Isaak Phillips seemingly ahead of him on the team's depth chart, the 22-year-old Crevier figures to be a long shot to return to Chicago any time soon, especially once Seth Jones (shoulder) is cleared to play.