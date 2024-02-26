Crevier had four hits and a blocked shot in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

After missing the last two games with a mouth injury, Crevier returned to his regular spot on the right side of the third defensive pairing. Him and defensive partner Jarred Tinordi helped keep the Red Wings to two goals in regulation. Crevier finished with a blocked shot, four hits and an even rating in 15:42 of ice time. The 6' 8" defenseman is a physical presence but the 22-year old rookie has only three points in 21 games this season.