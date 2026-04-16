Crevier scored two goals, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Crevier had three multi-point efforts over his last eight games of the season. The 24-year-old took strides toward becoming a regular top-four defender for the Blackhawks this season, though his usage remained primarily defensive. He wrapped up the campaign with seven goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 124 hits, 95 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 78 appearances. A little more offense and extra blocks could make him a deep-league fantasy option in 2026-27.