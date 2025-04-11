Crevier has played in just eight of 19 games since the start of March after suiting up in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Crevier was not papered down to the AHL at the trade deadline, so he is ineligible for Rockford's playoff roster. The 23-year-old also isn't carving out much ice time in the NHL -- his appearance Thursday ended a run of six games as a healthy scratch, but it only happened because Connor Murphy (illness) and Wyatt Kaiser (illness) were out. Crevier has had some positive moments in 2024-25, but he has just four points, 28 shots on net, 68 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 31 appearances. The Blackhawks have a good crop of young defenseman, and it's unclear where Crevier might fit in for 2025-26.