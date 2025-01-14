Crevier scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Crevier has been in the lineup for eight straight games, and this was his first point since his goal Nov. 27 versus the Stars. The 23-year-old has been over the 20-minute mark in the last two games, even with Alec Martinez back in the fold after a following a month-long absence. Crevier has just two goals with 17 shots on net, 24 hits and 26 blocked shots through 15 appearances this season, but it looks like his development has taken a step forward. That will put pressure on players like Wyatt Kaiser, Nolan Allan and T.J. Brodie to elevate their play at the risk of being scratched.