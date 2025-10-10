Crevier scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Crevier dressed as a seventh defenseman, bumping Sam Lafferty out of the lineup Thursday. While Crevier was limited to 8:22 of ice time, he gave the Blackhawks their only lead, a 2-1 advantage, at 2:22 of the second period. The 24-year-old blueliner may not be a regular in the lineup, but he appears to have won the job for seventh defenseman after Ethan Del Mastro was sent to AHL Rockford on Friday ahead of the start of the minor-league season. Crevier could provide a steadier defensive option on the right side should Artyom Levshunov's work in his own zone fail to meet standard.