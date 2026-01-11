Crevier (illness) will miss Saturday's game in Nashville, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Crevier is set to miss his second straight game due to the illness. He has four goals, 14 points, 37 PIM, 62 shots, 63 hits and 36 blocks in 42 appearances in 2025-26. Kevin Korchinski is set to play in his second consecutive game because of Crevier's absence.