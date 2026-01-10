default-cbs-image
Crevier (illness) won't play Friday versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Crevier is one of four players unable to suit up for this contest. Kevin Korchinski, who was called up from AHL Rockford on Friday, will enter the lineup. Crevier's status for Saturday's game in Nashville is not yet decided.

