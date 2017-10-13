The Blackhawks assigned Snuggerud (upper body) to AHL Rockford on Friday.

Snuggerud wasn't expected to crack Chicago's Opening Night roster this season, but his chances of doing so became non-existent when he sustained an upper-body injury that held him out of the majority of the Blackhawks' preseason schedule. The 22-year-old blueliner will likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.