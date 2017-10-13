Play

The Blackhawks assigned Snuggerud (upper body) to AHL Rockford on Friday.

Snuggerud wasn't expected to crack Chicago's Opening Night roster this season, but his chances of doing so became non-existent when he sustained an upper-body injury that held him out of the majority of the Blackhawks' preseason schedule. The 22-year-old blueliner will likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.

