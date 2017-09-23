Blackhawks' Luc Snuggerud: Prospect out at least three weeks

Snuggerud will miss approximately three weeks with an upper-body injury, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicagoo reports.

Snuggerud signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Blackhawks in March. There's no guarantee he would have otherwise cracked the Opening Night roster, but the Minnesota native's absence temporarily slims down an already narrow defensive corps in the Windy City. Last season, Snuggie added six points in 13 games at the AHL level and 31 in 39 for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, so it's easy to see potential.