Carlsson (groin) was activated off injured reserve and subsequently assigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Carlsson will likely get another look with the big club sometime soon, but he'll head to the minors for now to get back into playing shape after missing four games with a groin injury. The 23-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless through 10 top-level appearances this season.
