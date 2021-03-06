Carlsson was recalled from AHL Rockford to the active roster Saturday.
Carlsson has played just one game at the AHL level this year, scoring a goal but producing a minus-2 rating. Wyatt Kalynuk was also recalled Saturday, but it's unclear if either defenseman will crack the lineup Sunday versus the Lightning.
