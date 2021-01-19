The Blackhawks assigned Carlsson to their taxi squad Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Carlsson has yet to crack Chicago's lineup through the first three games of the campaign, so this move makes sense. The 23-year-old blueliner, who picked up one assist in six games with the big club last campaign, will likely continue to bounce between the taxi squad and active roster throughout the season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Won't make Phase 4•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Solid night in first game back•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Rejoining lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Still sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Exits contest Thursday•