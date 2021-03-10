Carlsson collected an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
Carlsson took the place of Ian Mitchell on the Blackhawks' third pairing. The 23-year-old Carlsson collected the secondary helper on a Mattias Janmark goal for his first point of 2020-21. Mitchell has seen the bulk of the playing time on the third pairing, so Carlsson is likely to move to the taxi squad again in the near future.
