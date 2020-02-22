Play

Chicago promoted Carlsson from AHL Rockford on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Erik Gustafsson will likely be traded prior to Monday's deadline, so Carlsson could be in for an extended stay with the big club. The 22-year-old Swede has notched five goals and 26 points while posting a plus-3 rating in 48 games with Rockford this campaign.

