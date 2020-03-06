Carlsson won't return to Thursday's game against the Oilers and is undergoing further evaluation.

The rookie defenseman took a deflected shot from Kris Russell to the side of the head and immediately went to the locker room. It's a tough time for Carlsson to get hurt, as he had one assist while averaging 13:46 of ice time in his past four NHL games. Expect the team to be cautious with the 23-year-old and update his status ahead of Friday's game against Detroit.