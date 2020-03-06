Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Exits contest Thursday
Carlsson won't return to Thursday's game against the Oilers and is undergoing further evaluation.
The rookie defenseman took a deflected shot from Kris Russell to the side of the head and immediately went to the locker room. It's a tough time for Carlsson to get hurt, as he had one assist while averaging 13:46 of ice time in his past four NHL games. Expect the team to be cautious with the 23-year-old and update his status ahead of Friday's game against Detroit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.