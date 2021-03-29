Carlsson was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Monday.
Carlsson will return to the big club, but he's not expected to be a fixture in the lineup. The 2016 fourth-round pick has geared up in 12 NHL games this season, averaging 13:04 of ice time and posting one point.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Shuffles to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Directed to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Off to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Earns first assist of 2020-21•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Joins active roster•