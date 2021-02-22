Carlsson (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Carlsson is expected to miss 10-to-14 days, so he'll likely sit out until March at the earliest. The 23-year-old has yet to post his first point through 10 games. Connor Murphy (hip) will return from IR and take Carlsson's place in the lineup.
