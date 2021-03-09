Carlsson was sent to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Carlsson has been in the lineup with Chicago just once in the last six games. He's scoreless through 11 games and has been limited to just 12:52 of ice time per game.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Back with big club•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Activated off IR, sent to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Goes to IR•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Sidelined at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Makes season debut•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Demoted to taxi squad•