Carlsson made his season debut Tuesday against the Predators, firing one shot on net in 15:36 of ice time.
Adam Boqvist (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, so Carlsson could be a regular in the lineup for the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old Swede drew into six games with the big club last season, picking up one helper while posting a plus-3 rating.
