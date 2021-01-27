Carlsson made his season debut Tuesday against the Predators, firing one shot on net in 15:36 of ice time.

Adam Boqvist (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, so Carlsson could be a regular in the lineup for the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old Swede drew into six games with the big club last season, picking up one helper while posting a plus-3 rating.