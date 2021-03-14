Carlsson was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Carlsson has one assist in 12 appearances this year. He's a rotational option on defense for the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Earns first assist of 2020-21•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Joins active roster•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Joins taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Back with big club•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Activated off IR, sent to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Goes to IR•