Carlsson was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Sunday.
Carlsson hasn't played at the top level since March 9. The 23-year-old defenseman has recorded two points over six AHL games and one points over 12 NHL games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Gets called up•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Shuffles to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Directed to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Off to taxi squad•