Carlsson was promoted from AHL Rockford to Chicago's taxi squad Tuesday.
Carlsson's drawn into 12 games with the big club this year, tallying one assist while averaging 13:04 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old blueliner will produce very little offense whenever he slots into the Blackhawks' lineup, so don't expect him to develop into a useful fantasy option this year.
