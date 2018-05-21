Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Secures ELC

Carlsson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.

Carlsson has spent the past four years with Brynas IF Gavle of the Swedish league, including a 17-point 2017-18 campaign. Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old will get his first taste of North American hockey next season. Although veterans Brent Seabrook (33) and Duncan Keith (34) are getting a bit long in the tooth, both guys are under contract through the 2022-23 campaign, which gives the organization some time to let Carlsson further his development in the minors.