Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Secures ELC
Carlsson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.
Carlsson has spent the past four years with Brynas IF Gavle of the Swedish league, including a 17-point 2017-18 campaign. Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old will get his first taste of North American hockey next season. Although veterans Brent Seabrook (33) and Duncan Keith (34) are getting a bit long in the tooth, both guys are under contract through the 2022-23 campaign, which gives the organization some time to let Carlsson further his development in the minors.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...