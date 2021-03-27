Carlsson was assigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Carlsson will suit up for Rockford on Saturday night, but he'll likely be back with the big club soon. He's tallied one assist in 12 NHL contests this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Directed to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Off to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Earns first assist of 2020-21•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Joins active roster•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Joins taxi squad•