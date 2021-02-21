Carlsson is dealing with a groin strain and won't practice Sunday.
The 23-year-old appears to be dealing with some soreness as he's played the last six games for the Blackhawks, and he's gone pointless while averaging 13:44 of ice time over that span. Carlsson will have a few days to recover, but consider the defenseman firmly questionable for Tuesday's game against Columbus.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Makes season debut•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Won't make Phase 4•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Solid night in first game back•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Rejoining lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Still sidelined•