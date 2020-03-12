Blackhawks' Lucas Carlsson: Solid night in first game back
Carlsson (concussion) was plus-2 with two shots on goal, two blocks and two hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over San Jose.
Carlsson missed the previous two games but returned Wednesday to log 18:08 of ice time. The 22-year-old rookie blueliner has appeared in six games with the Blackhawks, registering one assist and a plus-3 rating.
