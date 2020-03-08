Carlsson is still in the NHL's concussion protocol and won't suit up in Sunday's game against St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Carlsson will miss his second straight contest after he took a puck to the side of the head in Thursday's win over the Oilers. In his stead, Adam Boqvist (wrist) is back healthy to enter the lineup. Carlsson's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's game against the Sharks.