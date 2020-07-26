Carlsson was not on the team's 31-man roster for the playoffs.

The 23-year-old joined the team's Phase 3 camp with hopes of making the final roster. Carlsson suited up in six games for the Blackhawks this campaign, collecting an assist through an average of 14:08 of ice time. Along with Carlsson, Chad Krys, Brandon Hagel, Reese Johnson and Matt Tomkins were left off the final roster.