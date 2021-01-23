Wallmark collected an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Wallmark picked up the secondary helper on Mattias Janmark's shorthanded empty-net tally in the third period. That gave Wallmark three assists in his last two contests, which accounts for all of his offense so far. The Swede had 25 points in 67 outings between the Panthers and the Hurricanes in 2019-20 -- there's some potential in the 25-year-old, who also had 57 hits last year.