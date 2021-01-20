Wallmark picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
He helped set up Dominik Kubalik for tallies in the first and second periods. Wallmark came into Tuesday scoreless through three games and has posted fairly modest offensive numbers through his first two full NHL campaigns, but if continues seeing consistent power-play time, he could have value in deeper fantasy formats.
