Wallmark has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks have yet to release an expected timetable for Wallmark's return, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Chicago's next few games at a minimum. The 25-year-old Swede has picked up three helpers in five games this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Bags assist•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Joining Blackhawks•
-
Lucas Wallmark: Doesn't get qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' Lucas Wallmark: Acquired in multi-player deal•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ice time dwindling•