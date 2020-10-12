Wallmart and the Blackhawks agreed to a one-year, $950,000 deal, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Wallmark scored 25 points in 67 games with the Hurricanes and Panthers last season and Florida neglecting to offer him a qualifying offer this offseason. The 25-year-old averaged 12:47 of ice time in those 67 games and should get similar playing time in Chicago's bottom-six to start the 2020-21 campaign.